DUDE, IT'S EXPLICIT:





Two former top Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration have told The Daily Beast that there was an unwritten policy to not utter phrases like "domestic terrorism" and "white supremacy" around the president, for fear that he would take such conversations as implicit criticism of him.





Hard to believe this story because of the degree of self-knowledge it suggests Donald has about his racism. Although Steve Bannon does say to wear it like a badge...











Posted by Orrin Judd at August 28, 2020 6:21 PM

