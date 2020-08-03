DOWN WITH DARWIN:

Thanks to the rise of identity politics and growing political polarisation, the politics of race has come to play an increasingly important role in mainstream public life over the past decade. The issues of race and racism now dominate the national conversation.





However, at the same time there is a growing opposition to the politics of race. Some writers and thinkers, like Kmele Foster or Thomas Chatterton Williams, are seeking to redirect the conversation about race. They don't want simply to oppose racism, or to critique identity politics. They want to do away with the notion of race altogether. Their rallying cry is, 'Abolish race!'.





Race abolitionism poses a challenge to both racism and modern forms of 'anti-racism'. It is predicated on several core claims. First, race abolitionists argue that the social construct of race is based on a taxonomy invented to create and reinforce racial hierarchies.