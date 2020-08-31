DON'T BE STUPID; BE A SMARTY, COME AND JOIN THE TRUMPY PARTY!:





Yesterday, President Trump retweeted a video of a man on a New York subway platform shoving and injuring a white woman. In normal times, it would have been unfathomable to determine why the president of the United States would take an interest in this case. The assault took place a year ago, and the perpetrator was arrested in short order.





But the actual source of Trump's interest is perfectly obvious. The perpetrator was Black, and the victim white. The video was shared, and seems to have come to Trump's attention, by an account called "I'm With Groyper." For those unfamiliar, "Groypers" are a white-supremacist sect who criticize other far-right groups for failing to be explicitly "pro-white."





Trump has a way of wearing down journalists by violating norms so often and so shamelessly that it ceases to be newsworthy. During the 2016 campaign, when he shared a white-supremacist image using a Jewish star to depict Hillary Clinton as being bought and controlled by the Jews, it caused enough of a controversy that Trump's campaign was forced to insist it had somehow mistaken the image for a sheriff star.





But Trump has retweeted enough decontextualized, random videos of nonwhite people attacking white people -- indeed, he shared the same 2019 subway attack clip in June -- that it has lost its shock value. But it is this very banality that makes Trump's behavior so significant. The president is in the habit of promoting a wide array of his supporters, and we all have grown accustomed to the fact that some of those supporters are, well, Nazis.