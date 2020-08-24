August 24, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
RNC officially re-adopts 2016 GOP platform, resolves to keep 'enthusiastically' supporting Trump's agenda (The Week, 8/24/20)
The Republican National Committee adopted the official 2020 GOP national platform in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday evening, and it looks a lot like the 2016 party platform -- because it is the 2016 party platform, sharp criticism of the "current" president and all.
It's not as if he's accomplished anything.
