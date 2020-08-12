DONALD REALLY SUCKS AT THIS WITHOUT HELP FROM WIKILEAKS & COMEY:

Republicans, who have found little success in tarnishing Biden, will now try to damage Harris by describing her as a failed presidential candidate who didn't generate excitement in her own party. Most of Trump's attention on Harris during the Democratic primary was about her performance in the race, and he returned to that theme Tuesday at the White House to recall her poor showing in the campaign.





Privately, some Republicans acknowledged that Harris, the first Black female candidate on a major party ticket and daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, would help Biden win over women and people of color. She will be the first woman, first Black and first Asian American vice president if elected. [...]





In addition to attacking her for being liberal, Republicans highlighted her record as a prosecutor -- which now appears out of step with the Democratic Party after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police -- though that could contradict their message that she's too soft on crime.