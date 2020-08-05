August 5, 2020
COVERING COLLUSION:
Sally Yates testifies that Mike Flynn 'neutered' U.S. efforts to deter Russia and was 'covering up' his actions (GEOFF EARLE, 8/05/20, DAILYMAIL.COM)
'General Flynn had essentially neutered the U.S. government's message of deterrence,' she said, in reference to sanctions Obama slapped on Moscow as punishment for Russian interference in the presidential election. [...]Yates called Flynn's conversations with Kislyak 'a very curious thing to be doing, particularly when the Russians have been acting to benefit President Trump, and then covering it up.'
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2020 2:28 PM