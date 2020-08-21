CHILDREN OF LIGHT VS CHILDREN OF DARKNESS:





In last night's acceptance speech, Joe Biden never said President Trump's name. The former vice president used the biggest stage of his 50 years in politics to humanize himself, with the intended subtext: "I am you. You are me."





If you didn't know anything about Biden before last night, you'd remember four things: He conquered a childhood stutter, he lost his wife and daughter, found redemption and joy in Jill, then encountered grief again when Beau died.





Why it matters: A country burying its dead is being offered a chance to hire someone who knows how to grieve. [...]





"Morning" Joe Scarborough called Biden's tone "Reaganesque."





Biden said he "will be an ally of the light":





The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division. ...





May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of the nation.