B.O. HAMMER:

Former President Barack Obama returned to the political arena Wednesday to issue a norm-shattering warning to the country that President Donald Trump represents an existential threat to the American experiment.





"That's what's at stake right now -- our democracy," Obama said from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.





Democrats lauded the address for its value as a historical marker -- a baring of the national moment in context -- and yet the oratory of ideals also served as the velvet cover for a political hammer.





"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't," Obama said. "And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."