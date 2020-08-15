Huge crowds took to the streets of the Russian city of Khabarovsk Saturday in continued protests following the arrest of former governor Sergey Furgal.





Since his arrest on July 9, residents have demonstrated daily in the city, with attendance significantly increasing on weekends.





"I do not agree with this government's course, this is a criminal government, they rob our cities, our regions," said Elvira, a protester. "I'm against Moscow. All evil comes from the Kremlin."