BIDEN/HARRIS IS THE REPUBLICAN TICKET:





While President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign have sought to brand Sen. Kamala Harris, the newly named Democratic vice presidential candidate, as a radical liberal, that framing is being met with some initial skepticism among voters, new Morning Consult/Politico polling shows.





The poll, conducted the day after former Vice President Joe Biden selected the California Democrat as his running mate, found that voters placed Harris just to Biden's ideological left -- and to the right of where voters placed Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in a Morning Consult poll conducted early this year.





The Trump campaign's attempt to frame Harris as a radical who would be the one actually pulling the strings in a Biden administration also faces another roadblock: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are perceived as more extreme than either candidate on the Democratic ticket and, by a smaller margin, are further from voters' ideal candidates, according to another ideological test conducted by Morning Consult last month.





The Wednesday poll of 1,990 registered voters, which had a margin of error of 2 percentage points, also found that Harris' policy record -- including her support for raising taxes on the rich and placing restrictions on gun ownership, as well as her implementation of racial bias training for police officers while serving as San Francisco's district attorney -- inspired the most positive reception.