BE LIKE W:





As Joe Biden continues to ponder his vice-presidential pick, I think his primary criterion has to be electoral: whether that candidate will make it more or less likely that he will displace Donald Trump next January. Every other legitimate consideration pales alongside the need to oust Trump and install a government that is both democratic and Democratic.





One of the most salutary ways in which W was a revolutionary is that rather than making merely political calculations about his VP and cabinet he selected people who were capable for the job. Dick Cheney added literally nothing to the ticket in electoral terms, he just happened to have experience governing the United States as a presidential chief of staff. W, uniquely in modern times, picked someone capable of stepping in for him in case of crisis. [The cabinet not only featured another chief of staff but numerous former governors.]





Note that W acted so responsibly despite the fact that he was relatively young and extremely fit. Joe Biden, to the contrary, is so old that he talks of himself as a transitional figure, a stop-gap waiting for a younger Democrat to succeed him. That makes it all the more important that he choose a vice president who has actually governed and would be prepared to take over if events dictate Unfortunately he may have hemmed himself in by suggesting he'd choose a black woman. Though one suspects he could finesse the question by announcing a partial cabinet that could include Kamala as AG, Susan Rice as chief of staff, Val Demmings at Homeland Security, Karen Bass at HHS, Tammy Duckworth at Defense, in some combination or another.









The two women most well-suited to the job of VP are governors Michelle Lujan Grisham and Gina Raimondo, with their executive experience, though you can make a coherent that Michelle Obama fits too, if you could get her to take it. .



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 7, 2020 12:19 PM

