AT THE CORE OF TRUMPISM IS THE DISAVOWAL THAT ALL MEN ARE cREATED:

A Wisconsin sheriff who has led the response to protests over the Jacob Blake shooting previously made some inflammatory comments involving Black suspects.





Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth addressed reporters in January 2018 following the arrests of five people for shoplifting at a Tommy Hilfiger outlet store in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and a high-speed chase that led to their arrests.





At least four of the suspects were Black, according to jail records. The fifth suspect was a minor, the sheriff's department said in a statement.





"I'm to the point that I think society has to come to a threshold where there's some people that aren't worth saving," Beth said at the news conference a day after the incident, according to CNN affiliate WTMJ. "We need to build warehouses, to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives."