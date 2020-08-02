August 2, 2020
AND HATE IS ALL DONALD OFFERS:
'Hating Joe Biden doesn't juice up their base': Key swing state slips away from Trump (HOLLY OTTERBEIN, 08/02/2020, Politico)
Senior citizens and suburban voters are sinking President Donald Trump's campaign across the country.But here in Pennsylvania -- home to one of the largest populations of residents age 65 or older and where suburbanites comprise more than half of the electorate -- their defection to Joe Biden is hurting Trump even more acutely.It's a very big problem in a swing state that's central to his Rust Belt path to victory. Four years ago, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to carry Pennsylvania, in part by winning older and suburban voters, as well as blue-collar white workers in ancestrally Democratic areas. Now, with less than 100 days till Election Day, surveys show those voters are eyeing something different yet again.Joe Biden has an overall early lead in the state of 6 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics' polling average, and has led Trump in all 12 public polls released since the beginning of June.
Folks on both sides have spent four years ignoring the central fact of the 2016 election: Donald lost to even the widely-despised Hillary by three million votes. 2020 was never going to be competitive.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 2, 2020 12:00 AM