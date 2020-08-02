AND HATE IS ALL DONALD OFFERS:

Senior citizens and suburban voters are sinking President Donald Trump's campaign across the country.





But here in Pennsylvania -- home to one of the largest populations of residents age 65 or older and where suburbanites comprise more than half of the electorate -- their defection to Joe Biden is hurting Trump even more acutely.





It's a very big problem in a swing state that's central to his Rust Belt path to victory. Four years ago, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to carry Pennsylvania, in part by winning older and suburban voters, as well as blue-collar white workers in ancestrally Democratic areas. Now, with less than 100 days till Election Day, surveys show those voters are eyeing something different yet again.



