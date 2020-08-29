...AND CHEAPER...:

August 29, 2020

The many benefits of commute-free remote work (Bryan Walsh, 8/29/20, Axios)

In a survey released Thursday, the freelancing platform Upwork found that those who were working remotely because of COVID-19 were saving an average 49.6 minutes a day because they were no longer commuting.

For the majority who commuted by car, staying off the roads has saved $758 million a day in time, fuel and health costs, which adds up to more than $90 billion since mid-March.


