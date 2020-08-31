August 31, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Appeals court deals setback to Flynn's attempt to end DOJ case against him (JOSH GERSTEIN and KYLE CHENEY, 08/31/2020, Politico)
A federal appeals court has dealt a setback to former Trump White House adviser Michael Flynn, ruling that a district court judge can proceed with a planned hearing on the Justice Department's attempt to abandon the criminal false-statement case against Flynn.The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting en banc, voted 8-2 to reject Flynn's effort to dismiss the case immediately. The court's ruling Monday also rejected efforts by Flynn to remove District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan from the case for alleged bias.
