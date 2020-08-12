August 12, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump planned to campaign with the slogan 'Promises Kept' -- but has shortened it to just 'Promises' (Sky Palma, 8/12/20, Raw Story)
Writing in the Los Angeles Times this Wednesday, Noah Bierman and Eli Stokols take a look at how President Trump's 2020 campaign is shaping up. According to them, Trump had planned to run on the slogan "Promises Kept," but has instead shortened the message to one word: Promises.
Other than the damage to the GOP, by February 2021 it will be like he never existed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2020 10:28 AM