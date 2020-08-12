ALL HE CAN DO IS GET DONALD DOWN TO 1%:





But Democrats aren't sweating West at this point -- and Republicans don't view him as a boon to their cause, either. For good reason: In a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, West garnered 2 percent support overall among registered voters, 7 points behind the "no opinion" option. His support among African American voters is just as meager -- 2 percent -- and Biden's 9-point national lead over Trump is unmoved with or without West on the ballot.