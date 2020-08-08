August 8, 2020
ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER:
Israeli forces attack Palestinians protesting annexation in West Bank (New Arab, 8 August, 2020)
Israeli forces injured dozens of Palestinian protesters on Friday as they partook in an anti-annexation march in Kafr Qaddum town, east of Qalqiliya city in the occupied West Bank.The occupying forces began shooting towards protestors marching against Israel's illegal move to annex large swaths of the West Bank, according to coordinator of the Local Popular Resistance Committee Murad Ishtiwi.
The Nationalist war on the citizenry differs little from place to place.
