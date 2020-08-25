August 25, 2020
AKA--THE UNION:
Costa Rica is allowing U.S. travelers again -- but only if they come from the right states (Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, 8/25/20, CNBC)
Residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont will be able to fly into Costa Rica from Sept. 1.That opens the possibility of travel to Costa Rica to approximately 35 million Americans, or almost 11% of the U.S. population.Multiple reports cited a Costa Rica tourism official as saying the country chose U.S. states that have outbreak conditions that are similar to or better than those in Costa Rica.Costa Rica closed its borders to international travelers on March 18 and reopened them on Aug. 1 to select, low-risk countries. Residents of the European Union and Schengen Zone, the U.K., Canada, Uruguay, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, China, Australia and New Zealand are also allowed in.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 25, 2020 12:00 AM