August 12, 2020
A STAR TRUMPBOT HAS TO BE RACIST:
Trump calls Georgia GOP candidate who embraces QAnon a 'future Republican Star' (MAX COHEN, 08/12/2020, Politico)
"Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!"In June, POLITICO uncovered videos where Greene disparaged Black people, Muslims and Jews, prompting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and others in the GOP to denounce the candidate for Congress in Northwest Georgia.
It's the one trait all his supporters share.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2020 11:15 AM