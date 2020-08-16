August 16, 2020
A DEMOCRAT, NOT JUST A dEMOCRAT:
Joe Biden Will Be America's Most Pro-Kurdish President (Aykan Erdemir, Philip Kowalski, 8/16/20, National Interest)
"I don't like Kurds," President Donald Trump said, according to former national security adviser John Bolton. Twice now, Trump has ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northeast Syria, leaving Washington's Syrian Kurdish allies to fend for themselves, despite the heavy sacrifices they made while fighting the Islamic State.Polls indicate that if elections were to take place today, voters would likely replace Trump with the most pro-Kurdish politician ever to occupy the White House. During fifteen years as the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee--including two terms as chairman--Joe Biden demonstrated a special concern for the Kurds, especially those in Iraq, a country he visited twenty-four times as vice president. One Kurdish-American activist has written, "If Kurds are your concerns, he will make a good president."
It'll be American to be allied with the democracies in the region instead of the oppressors.
