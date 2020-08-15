AN AXIS OF OPPRESSORS VS DEMOCRACY:

The grandson of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela slammed Israel and the United Arab Emirates' plans to normalise relations, saying anyone who believes the pact will advance peace in the Middle East is living in a "fool's paradise".





Mandla Mandela, a leading member of parliament and chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council, said "legitimate peace could only come from full recognition of the Palestinians' fundamental human rights".





"Trump, Netanyahu and their lackeys in the Middle East can sign peace deals with all whom they like, but history will judge them harshly just as it has assigned the apartheid regime in South Africa to the dustbin of history," he said on Friday.