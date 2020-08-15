August 15, 2020
AN AXIS OF OPPRESSORS VS DEMOCRACY:
UAE-Israel deal will not advance peace in Middle East: Mandla Mandela (Azad Essa, 14 August 2020, Middle East Eye)
The grandson of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela slammed Israel and the United Arab Emirates' plans to normalise relations, saying anyone who believes the pact will advance peace in the Middle East is living in a "fool's paradise".Mandla Mandela, a leading member of parliament and chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council, said "legitimate peace could only come from full recognition of the Palestinians' fundamental human rights"."Trump, Netanyahu and their lackeys in the Middle East can sign peace deals with all whom they like, but history will judge them harshly just as it has assigned the apartheid regime in South Africa to the dustbin of history," he said on Friday.
All the Arab dictators are celebrating the deal because Israel provides cover for the denial of self-determination to their own citizens.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 15, 2020 8:20 AM