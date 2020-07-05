July 5, 2020
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
A breakthrough for electric vehicle drivers (The Week, July 5, 2020)
The first cross-country electric-vehicle charging route is complete, said Sasha Lekach at Mashable. Electrify America has finished its network of EV chargers "every 70 miles on the 2,700-mile journey" from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles along Interstates 15 and 70. "The best part" is that the route "includes super-fast chargers at public stations recharging cars at speeds up to 350 kilowatts."
