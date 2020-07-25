YOU GO BROKE QUICK SELLING NATIONALISM IN A MULTI-ETHNIC SOCIETY:

"We can't give up more ground in the suburbs nationally without having a real problem for our party," said Charles Hellwig, a former chair of the Republican Party in Wake County, N.C., describing a landscape in which "every year, every month, every day, we get a little bluer."





It is the same story in suburbs everywhere. In a Fox News poll last weekend, Trump was trailing Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, by 11 percentage points in the suburbs. An ABC News/Washington Post poll had Trump down 9 percentage points there -- larger margins in the suburbs than exit polls have recorded since the 1980s, when Republicans were winning there by double digits.





That polling reflects a dramatic swing from 2016, when Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the suburbs by 4 percentage points. Trump's erosion in the suburbs is a major reason the electoral map this year has expanded for Democrats in recent weeks -- with Trump in danger not only of losing, but of taking the Senate down with him. And demographic shifts are only becoming more favorable to Democrats. The suburbs are rapidly growing, and by 2018, according to Pew, people of color made up nearly a third of suburban population.