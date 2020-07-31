YEAH, BUT, THEY ARE BLACK:

[T]he choice to frame protesters as dangerous Marxists, hell-bent on destroying the American way of life, has a certain twisted political logic. Five years ago, after protests erupted in Ferguson and Baltimore, the conservative media successfully tarred the nascent Black Lives Matter movement with smears that were almost identical to the ones they're using today: After months of Fox News hosts such as Kimberly Guilfoyle describing BLM's "agenda" as "it's OK to go ahead and kill cops," polls showed that six in 10 white Americans thought Black Lives Matter distracted attention from real issues, and four in 10 thought it advocated violence. Even New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a moderate by the standards of the 2016 Republican Party, echoed Guilfoyle almost verbatim when he said that protesters had advocated "the murder of police officers."





Today, however, Black Lives Matter enjoys widespread public sympathy. Sixty percent of white Americans support the movement. Yet Trump, blind as always to any shift in public opinion that might endanger his electoral prospects, has plunged headlong into culture-wars alarmism, framing wealthy suburbanites as the real victims of racial violence. That strategy might once have won him the White House, but it now smacks of desperation--a haunch of red meat for an aggrieved white nationalist base that grows smaller by the day.