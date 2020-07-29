WOULD HAVE HELPED TO HAVE A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT INSTEAD OF A NATIONALIST:

"I think that this current pandemic has really played out in many ways similar to exercises and table-top simulations that we had done many years ago," said Dr. James Lawler, a former White House National Security Council (NSC) official during both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations who worked specifically on pandemic preparedness.





"I think, unfortunately, things have played out somewhat predictably," he added.





Multiple public health officials under Presidents Bush and Obama who spoke with ABC News as part of its coronavirus special, "American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here?", described the painstaking lengths to which previous administrations planned for viral infectious disease pandemics.





Many of those same officials condemned the Trump administration for failing to execute on the strategies gathered as a result of those efforts, such as taking early and aggressive science-based actions, clear communication to the public, and collaboration with international and state partners.



