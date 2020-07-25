July 25, 2020
WHICH IS LITERALLY WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A CHRISTIAN:
To wear or not to wear a face mask? (David Robertson 25 July 2020 , Christianity Today)
The mask question is fascinating. At one level it seems so simple and obvious to some people that wearing a mask is our Christian duty. It saves lives and surely if we love our neighbour then we should not be selfish, and simply mask up. On the other hand, there are those who argue that it is your Christian right not to wear a mask...
If you don't think a duty to others trumps a personal freedom you don't actually believe.
