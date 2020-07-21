July 21, 2020
WHEN THE PRESIDENT IS A RACIST....:
Majority of Voters Say U.S. Society Is Racist as Support Grows for Black Lives Matter: Perceptions that minorities face racial discrimination hit new highs, WSJ/NBC News poll finds (Sabrina Siddiqui, July 21, 2020, WSJ)
Voters in growing numbers believe that Black and Hispanic Americans are discriminated against, and a majority of 56% holds the view that American society is racist, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds.The poll finds that Americans of all races and age groups share significant concerns about discrimination nearly two months after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Nearly three-quarters of Americans, 71%, believe that race relations are either very or fairly bad, a 16-point increase since February.In other signs of substantial shifts in views on race, more voters see racial bias as a feature of American society and support protests aimed at addressing it. Nearly 60% in the survey said that Black people face discrimination, and just over half said so of Hispanics, about double the shares from 2008. Support has also grown for two of the public responses to concerns about inequality: the Black Lives Matter movement and professional athletes' practice of kneeling during the national anthem.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 21, 2020 12:00 AM