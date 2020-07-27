WHATEVER PRESIDENT PELOSI DECIDES:

The problem for Republicans, as Lindsey Graham pointed out this morning, is that "half the GOP will vote against whatever the leadership comes up with." The leadership appears dimly aware that any failure on this bill will cause far more electoral pain for Republicans rather than Democrats. Yet this admission means that any bill will need substantial Democratic support in order to pass.





The White House has even floated on more than one occasion the idea of a stopgap bill just to extend the unemployment benefits, which for most states have already expired. Right now, without legislative action there will be no federal enhancement in the next check, a benefit cut of between 60 and 85 percent for recipients, depending on the state. Asking for a short-term extension indicates that Republicans have such little confidence in finding any common ground that they know they must come hat in hand to the Democrats.