WE WON'T LIVE IN THE CONFEDERACY MUCH LONGER:

Joe Biden has vowed that if elected president he will end President Donald Trump's so-called Muslim travel ban on his first day in office.





Speaking at a summit organised by the Muslim political action commitee Emgage, the presumptive Democratic nominee told delegates and audience members that "Muslim American voices matter" heading into November's presidential election.





"Muslim communities were the first to feel Donald Trump's assault on Black and brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim ban," Biden said.





"That fight was the opening barrage in what has been nearly four years of constant pressure and insults, and attacks against Muslim American communities." [...]





In his address, Biden took aim at the president over the sharp increase in hate crimes, particularly against Muslims, accusing Trump of making a "mockery of what we stand for."





"Trump has fanned the flames of hate in this country... through his words, his policies, his appointments and his deeds," said Biden.





"We can do something about it. I'm here today to ask you to join me in the fight to rip this poison from the government root and stem, or as the famous case said, root and branch."