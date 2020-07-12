WE FOUGHT FOR ABOLITION, NOT AGAINST:





According to the report, campaign officials were terrified of a repeat of Trump's rally in Tulsa in Oklahoma in June. The event was billed as the president's big comeback, but the president addressed rows of empty seats after the projected sell-out crowd never materialized.





The president was reportedly furious after the debacle, where thousands of teenagers on TikTok played a role in inflating expectations that the rally would be a sell-out by indicating attendance then not showing up.





According to NBC, ahead of the New Hampshire rally, "there were no signs of the typical crowds of supporters camped out days in advance for a good spot.





The Republican governor Chris Sununu said he would skip it, advising anyone at high risk to stay home over coronavirus concerns" and "fears of a repeat of Tulsa's disappointing turnout weighed heavily."