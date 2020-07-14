WE CREATED THE MESS; IT'S OUR DUTY TO CLEAN IT UP:

Tim Miller is a Republican campaign operative who has worked for leading Republican politicians. Now he's co-leading an organization to get party members to vote against Donald Trump. DW asked him about his motivation.





Who did you vote for in the general presidential election in 2016?





I decided the last week to vote for Hillary [Clinton, the Democratic candidate]. I was initially persuaded by the argument that maybe there should be a third-party candidate. But I determined that Donald Trump was just too great of a threat to the country to cast a throwaway vote for someone that didn't have the best chance to beat him. So I voted for Hillary.





What do you think of Donald Trump now and of his presidency so far?





It has been an utter disaster in every imaginable sense. He has degraded the office of the presidency to a degree that would have been unimaginable five years ago. He has ruined our alliances with our allies overseas such as Germany, while cozying up to the most grotesque dictators in the world, from Kim Jong Un [in North Korea] to Erdogan [in Turkey], to Xi [in China], to Putin [in Russia]. These are his allies -- the autocrats, not the democratic nations that should be America's allies throughout the world. He has bungled and mismanaged the [coronavirus] pandemic worse than any leader in the world, except perhaps the mini-Trump in Brazil [President Jair Bolsonaro].





Trump has not demonstrated any interest in taking the job seriously. He has further exacerbated racial tensions in this country. He's the first president in my lifetime who is not even attempting to unite or heal the country at a time of racial division.



