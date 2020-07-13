July 13, 2020
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
How expectation influences perception (Science Daily, July 15, 2019)
Neuroscientists have identified distinctive patterns of neural activity that encode prior beliefs and help the brain make sense of uncertain signals coming from the outside world. For the first time, they showed that prior beliefs exert their effect on behavior by warping the representation of sensory events in the brain.
It's why the paradigm always shifts.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 13, 2020 12:00 AM