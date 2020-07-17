UNDOING THE DAMAGE WILSON DID:

Reconciliation among peoples is hard work. Just ask officials of Vietnam and the U.S. On July 11, the two countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties. Working through the bitter legacy of their long war has taken that many years. Yet even though much mending is still to be done, Vietnam is now regarded as America's closest ally in Southeast Asia and a major business partner.





The two have built up valuable trust by helping each other locate their missing soldiers and by jointly reducing the everyday damage from unexploded war ordnance and the American military's use of Agent Orange. Further progress in their friendship, says Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, depends on "a mentality to let go of the past."





One bonus of all this hard work is the people ties. Nearly 30,000 Vietnamese attend U.S. schools while more than 1,200 Americans study in Vietnam. For the first time, Hanoi has agreed to allow the Peace Corps to operate in the country. And the U.S. ambassador recently visited Vietnam's cemeteries for its "war martyrs."



