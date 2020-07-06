July 6, 2020
TRUMPISM CUBED:
Florida Teen Dies After Mother Took Her to Church Coronavirus Party, Then Treated Her With Hydroxychloroquine (EMILY CZACHOR, 7/6/20, Newsweek)
The medical examiner's report notes that Davis attended a 100-person church event, where people were not required to wear face masks, roughly two weeks before she died in a Miami-Dade County hospital. During the nine days that followed, she was given antibiotics, hydroxychloroquine and oxygen via her grandfather's portable machine by her parents while at home.
