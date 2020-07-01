THOUGHT LEADER (self-reference alert):

My colleague not only writes when you and I are asleep or enjoying ourselves, but he might write with two hands.





Sowell cares about people. He believes that compassionate policy requires dispassionate analysis. He takes seriously the admonition given to physicians: "primum non nocere" (first, do no harm).





In many respects, Sowell is an Austrian economist like the great Nobel laureate Friedrich Hayek, who often talked about elites and their "pretense of knowledge."





These are people who believe that they have the ability and knowledge to organize society in a way better than people left to their own devices--what Hayek called the fatal conceit. Their vision requires the use of the coercive powers of government.



