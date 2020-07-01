July 1, 2020
THINGS HAVEN'T EVEN STARTED GETTING BAD FOR DONALD YET:
Yale: U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Likely Much Higher Than Reported (Ethen Kim Lieser, 7/01/20, National Journal)
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the overall number of U.S. deaths for any cause between March and May was 781,000--or 122,300 more than the historical average for the period.For the same three-month period, the number of deaths officially listed as due to COVID-19 was 95,235--or 28% less than that excess number.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 1, 2020 6:18 PM