THEY CAN ALSO THRIVE WITHOUT THE EMPLOYEES ALTOGETHER:

With offices closed around the world, many people are working from home for the first time. For others, remote work has been part of work life for some time.





In all cases, this trend has shown that many businesses can thrive even when employees don't come into the office every day. The amount of time, energy and money saved on commuting and real estate alone is an incentive enough for many companies to completely rely on a remote workforce.





This change sent ripples of disruption across many industries. The fact that people can now work wherever their laptop is fundamentally changed labor-migration dynamics. There is no need to relocate to city centers when you can work from the comfort of home. Downtown properties are losing tenants, and in some cases their values are plummeting. In suburbs and rural areas, the opposite is happening: Property values are rising as a growing number of people decide to stay and work from home, enjoying peaceful life only small towns can provide.