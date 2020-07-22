July 22, 2020
THERE IS NO EVIDENCE FOR MORALITY, OTHER THAN HUMAN HISTORY:
When Choosing What To Believe, People Often Choose Morality Over Hard Evidence (ELIZABETH NOLAN BROWN | 7.22.2020, reason)
It's a Puritan nation.In a pre-publication paper titled "Morality justifies motivated reasoning in the folk ethics of belief," Cusimano and Lombrozo report that people "treat moral considerations as legitimate grounds for believing propositions that are unsupported by objective, evidence-based reasoning." The researchers also found that people who deemed beliefs morally good also considered those same beliefs logically sound, even when the "good" belief lacked supportive evidence."Across three studies, many people prescribed motivated reasoning to others, reported that morally good beliefs require less evidence to be justified, and that, in some circumstances, a morally good belief can be justified even in the absence of sufficient evidence," Cusimano and Lombrozo write.
