July 30, 2020
THE WHITE NATIONALIST IS GOING TO NEED A LOT MORE WHITE FLAGS:
Seeing Dismal Polls, Trump Campaign Suspends Advertising In Michigan (Alex Henderson, July 30 | 2020, Alternet)
Michigan is among the Rust Belt states that President Donald Trump won in 2016, but recent polls on the 2020 presidential race have found former Vice President Joe Biden -- the presumptive Democratic nominee -- with double-digit leads in that state. And McClatchy's David Catanese is reporting that Trump's reelection campaign has suspended its Michigan advertising.
By election day, the entire campaign will be focussed on trying to hold just the states of the Confederacy.
