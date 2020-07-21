THE TRUMP BRAND:

"Female judges didn't bother me as long as they were middle age or older black ladies," he writes when discussing a lawsuit he filed that went before Judge Salas, the first Hispanic woman appointed a federal judge in New Jersey. "They seemed to have an understanding of how life worked and were not about to be conned by any foot dragging lawyer. Latinas, however, were usually a problem--driven by an inferiority complex."





Along with the attacks on Salas, Den Hollander's writings also go after President Barack Obama (who he said has an "obsession to turn America into a banana republic"), Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (who he claimed was "angry that nobody had invited her to her high school senior prom"), Hillary Clinton (whose supporters were "teary-eyed, sad-sack, PC loonies watching their power of intolerance go down the drain"), and an Obama appointee (whom he describes as part of "that Orwellian party of feminists, ethnics, Muslims, illegals and queers who think they are superior to everyone else, especially white males.")



