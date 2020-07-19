THE TRUMP BRAND:

During the 30-minute discussion, O'Kelly asked him why he thought he had been pardoned, suggesting it was due to his friendship with Trump rather than the merits of the case.





'I do believe that certain people are treated differently in the federal justice system. I do absolutely believe that,' said O'Kelly.





'But I also believe that your friendship and relationship and history with Donald Trump weighed more heavily than him just wanting to make sure that justice was done by a person in the justice system, that you were treated so unfairly.





'There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I'm guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?'





There was a pause, then what sounds like Stone's voice can be heard telling someone on the other end: 'I don't really feel like arguing with this n***o.'



