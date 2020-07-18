THE TRUMP BRAND:

According to a recent report, deaths attributable to so-called "right-wing domestic terrorists" have increased by more than 300% since President Donald Trump took office in 2017.





A database compiled by the Type Media Center's David Neiwert and based on government interpretations of ideological motivations showed that at least 87 people were "killed by far-right terrorists" during Trump's first three years in office. That number swells to 145 dead in three years if the 58 people killed by Stephen Paddock during the Las Vegas massacre in October 2017 are added in.