THE TRUMP BRAND:

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a report obtained by The Nation, which begins by stating, "The Intelligence Community reports that Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs) who support 'Boogaloo' could exploit the current political and social environments to conduct attacks in the United States, and pose a potential threat to law enforcement."





The intelligence report, dated June 1, 2020, and marked "For Official Use Only," was provided by a federal law enforcement official on condition of anonymity to avoid professional reprisal. The DHS did not respond to a request for comment.





The Boogaloo movement has been implicated in a string of horrific murders in the past several months, so it's not surprising that federal agencies would be monitoring them. The report does not disclose which agencies produced the intelligence, but the Intelligence Community isn't a typical organization--it includes within it top-tier intelligence bodies like the CIA, the NSA, and the FBI.





These agencies are often tasked with spying on nation-state adversaries as well as countering their respective intelligence services. Many employees possess top secret security clearances and access to such sensitive information that they are routinely given polygraph tests to ensure that they haven't disclosed secrets without authorization. That the Intelligence Community is monitoring the Boogaloo movement speaks to the seriousness of the threat.





In June, Steven Carrillo, an active duty US Air Force sergeant who had served as a team leader in the Air Force's elite Phoenix Raven security unit, allegedly used a silenced machine gun and pipe bombs to kill one police officer and two Federal Protective Service security guards. Several other police officers were also injured. Carrillo, who is alleged to have worked with another Boogaloo accomplice, reportedly scrawled in blood the word "boog" on his car along with a phrase popular among Boogaloo members: "I became unreasonable."





As a consequence of the violence, the Defense Department has been quietly debating how to better monitor military personnel for signs of extremism, according to a senior department official who was not authorized to speak publicly.