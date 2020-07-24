THE TRAGEDY OF THE CONTINENT:





Pretty hilarious conversation touching on several of this week's themes, as Kant experts demonstrate the impossibility of his task: trying to ground morality on a foundation other than an objective God.

















Posted by Orrin Judd at July 24, 2020 7:03 AM

PODCAST: Kant's Categorical Imperative : Melvyn Bragg and guests discuss one of Kant's best known ideas: 'Act only according to that maxim whereby you can, at the same time, will that it should become a universal law'. (BBC, In Our Time)

