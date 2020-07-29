THE STRUGGLE TO HOLD TX WILL COST THE GOP EVERYWHERE ELSE:

Far from going on offense, the GOP could be forced to retrench in order to limit their losses. There's a growing fear that Trump's plummeting popularity in the suburbs could threaten their candidates in traditionally favorable districts, and that their party's eagerness to go on offense might leave some underfunded incumbents and open GOP-held seats unprotected.





Internal Democratic surveys in recent weeks have shown tight races in once-solid GOP seats in Indiana, Texas, Michigan, Ohio and Montana that President Donald Trump carried handily 2016 -- data that suggest the battleground is veering in a dangerous direction for the GOP.



