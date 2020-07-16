THE SHARED HATRED OF MUSLIMS:

Russia routinely exploited a US policy of increased information sharing to target Chechen dissidents, according to three law-enforcement and intelligence officials in Europe.





The practice emerged after the Trump administration backed a policy of sharing more secret information with Russia, in hope of strengthening relations.





Sources told Insider Russia routinely sought information on its targets of choice -- dissidents who fled the rule of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. The US appears to have received little in return.





It is an open secret that Russia pursues Chechen dissidents and kills them, and sometimes seeks Western help in doing so.





The officials Insider spoke with confirmed the existence of the modern-day US-Russian arrangement after a former US intelligence official described it on the JustSecurity blog.