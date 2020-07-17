THE REPUBLICAN BRAND:

New Hampshire's Republican governor on Thursday signed into law a bill on criminal justice reform that comes almost two months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked widespread protests.





The bill prohibits use of chokeholds by law enforcement, bans private prisons in the state and requires police officers to report misconduct. It also provides municipalities with funding to psychologically screen candidates for law enforcement jobs.





New Hampshire is among several states enacting measures to reform their police departments and provide greater accountability in the wake of Floyd's death.





"I would like to thank all of those involved in making this bill a reality," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. "This is a good first step, and I look forward to our continued work with the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency." [...]





Senate Judiciary Chair Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover, praised the bipartisan nature of the bill that also included additional bail reform measures. It also bolstered domestic violence laws by extending the period in which someone could seek annulment for a misdemeanor conviction from three to 10 years.