July 14, 2020
THE ORANGE FLOOR IS 30% IN EVEN TX:
Black Lives Matter is More Popular than the NRA in Texas: Poll (AILA SLISCO, 7/14/20, Newsweek)
A new poll in Texas suggests that the Black Lives Matter movement is more popular than the National Rifle Association (NRA) in the gun-loving Lone Star State.Black Lives Matter was supported by 43 percent of Texas voters and opposed by 34 percent, according to a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. The NRA received a 35 percent favorability rating, while 34 percent viewed the group unfavorably.
Not coincidentally, 30% oppose the Dreamers too.
