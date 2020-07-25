THE OPPORTUNITIES END WHEN JOE TAKES THE OATH:

Earlier this month, when Trump pulled out of a planned New Hampshire rally, not long after enduring utter humiliation and diminished attendance at his Tulsa event, his White House said the New Hampshire one was going to be put off for a mere "week or two." Two weeks on, there's no news of Trump returning to the state. On Friday night, a Trump campaign spokesperson told The Daily Beast that there was "nothing to announce" regarding New Hampshire at this time. [...]





Meanwhile, the president's drive to re-open American schools on his terms and his timeline--a policy push that his reelection campaign had thought would be a real winner with the electorate, given their own private polling on the matter--has mostly backfired, with various school leaders and health officials defying his wishes, citing the safety of the teachers, kids, and families. The economic "revival" Trump had promised since April hasn't happened, and many prominent Republicans and conservative lawmakers aren't sure if boosting the president's 2020 chances with another large injection of economic stimulus would even be worth it at this point, with just over three months to go until Election Day.





And even Team Trump's previous intention to troll Biden throughout the election for his past "tough on crime" excesses, and to frame the president as the true criminal-justice reformer, is dead and gone, replaced in recent weeks by Trump's unequivocal pivot to "law and order," draconian posturing and federal crackdowns in American cities.





"It's bleak," said one senior White House official, discussing the current electoral landscape and how, for instance, it's highly possible that the suburbs end up crushing Trump and other Republicans in the November election. "The president has done such damage to himself that a lot of us are just waiting for him to stop being handed so many of those kinds of opportunities."